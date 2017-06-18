MANGOLD, Clarita F.

MANGOLD - Clarita F. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Saint Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore, NY, for Clarita F. Mangold, who passed away in Sterling Heights, Michigan, in March 2016, and her sister, Doreen Robin Mangold, who passed away in Utica, Michigan, in February 2013. There will be an interment immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Infant of Prague Section, 4000 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY. Clarita and Doreen were born and raised in Kenmore, NY and were predeceased by their parents, Emmanuel and Dorothy (Galley) Mangold. They are survived by their two sisters, Priscilla Mangold of Michigan and Mary Ellen McCollumn of Maine. The Funeral Mass and cemetery service will be officiated by the Reverend Father Matthew Zirnheld.