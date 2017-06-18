COBURN, Frank Martin

COBURN - Frank Martin Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 15, 2017. Beloved husband of Doris (nee Hauser) Coburn; devoted father of Barbara Jones, Kathleen (Dennis) McDonald, Cindy (Jerry) Carroll and the late Daniel M. Coburn; cherished grandfather of Edward F. Jones, Christine (Daniel) Cavarello, Meagan (Ross) Blowers, Katherine (Jake) Krezmien, Haley Carroll and great-grandfather of Claire, Erin, Thomas Cavarello; loving son of the late Charles and Emma Coburn; dear brother of the late Alice (Bill) Hendershot. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Mr. Coburn was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com