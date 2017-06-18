CHILTON, Yolande (Maille)

Age 91, of North Tonawanda, NY, May 31, 2017, wife of John F. Chilton who died in 2002; beloved mother of Doris (Scott) McLallen, John L. (his mother's caregiver), William P. (Rosie) and James R. (Robin) Chilton, and the late Don E. and Robert Chilton; grandmother of J.R. (Susan), Vance (Robin), Jason (Annaliese), Angela, Alison and Abigail; great-grandmother of Jack; daughter of the late Antonio and Alice (nee LaPointe) Maille;; sister of Claude (Heidi) Maille;; predeceased by four brothers; cousin and dear friend of Patricia "Patsy" Ferraro; also several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be in Ogdensburg Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094-1231. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.