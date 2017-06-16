Let the fish tales begin: Bass fishing opens Saturday

Lake Erie was listed as the state's top spot for bass fishing, and the fourth-best lake in the nation last year by Bassmaster magazine.

Saturday, anglers will start reeling in 2017's crop when the season opens for the state's "most popular freshwater sportfish," the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.

"Regardless of size, black bass are some of the most acrobatic fish and challenging sportfish to land," said Bail Seggos, DEC commissioner. "Bass fishing is some of the most fun you can have on New York's waters."

Bass season will run through the end of November.

New York's sport fishing is estimated to be a $1.8 billion industry, the DEC said.

Besides Lake Erie, Chautauqua Lake, the Thousand Islands, Lake Champlain as well as Oneida and Cayuga lakes also made Bassmaster magazine's top 25 list for best bass lakes in the Northeast.

DEC officials said the minimum length and daily catch limits vary for some waters across the state.

The DEC advised that anglers should check current freshwater fishing regulations before going out to fish.