Gusto's Summer Festival Guide: There's plenty to do in August

The summer is flying by, but August and September are packed with events including the Erie County Fair and the Buffalo Wing Festival.

AUGUST

Aug. 2-6: Niagara County Fair. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 2-5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6. Niagara County Fairgounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. 433-8839. cceniagaracounty.org. $3-$18.

Aug. 3-6: Eden Corn Festival. 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3, noon to midnight Aug. 4-5, noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 6. American Legion grounds, 2912 Legion Drive, Eden. Food, contests, music, parade and rides. edencornfest.com.

Aug. 5: Langford Jamboree. 4 to 11 p.m. Langford Tractor Pull Grounds, Routes 75 and 249, North Collins. Music, food, drinks and dancing. Concert by Phil Vassar, Barnstorm and West of the Mark at 7:30 p.m. $30; kids under 12 admitted free. 337-3440.

Aug. 9-20: Erie County Fair. Noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10-20. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. ecfair.org. $7-$10.

Aug. 12-13: Lewiston Art Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Center Street, Lewiston. Paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, mixed media, photography, music and food. Free.

Aug. 13: Taste of Lockport. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ida Fritz Park, West Avenue, Lockport. Food and drink from local restaurants, wineries and farms, entertainment, arts and crafts. Free.

Aug. 19-20: Scottish Festival. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. 689-1440. www.bnhv.org. Scottish fare and beer, highland games, music and dancing, clans and pipers. Adults, $13; seniors and military, $11; members, $10; ages 12 and younger admitted free.

Aug. 25-26: Northwest Jazz Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 26. lewistonjazz.com. Along Center Street, Lewiston. Multiple stages of jazz music.

Aug. 26-27: Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Along Elmwood Avenue. Arts, crafts, music, entertainment and Kidsfest.

Aug. 27: Wild Wing Festival. Noon to 5 p.m. Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. Guided tours of more than 700 birds with country music by Rustic Ramblers, food. $5 admission, $2 tours.

Aug. 27: Ukrainian Day Festival. 1:30 to 8 p.m. DNIPRO Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Homemade Ukrainian foods, music, art, culture, craft vendors and historic building tours. Rain or shine. Free.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1-3: 49th Annual International Polka Association Convention & Festival. Millennium Buffalo, 2040 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga. Polka music, IPA Hall of Fame Banquet, pool parties. $15-$20; $50 for weekend pass.

Sept. 2-3: National Buffalo Wing Festival. Noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and Noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Coca-Cola Field. buffalowing.com. More than 100 varieties of chicken wings, eating contests, music and entertainment.

Sept. 3: Taste of West Seneca and PBA Car show. Noon to 5 p.m. 1250 Union Road. Sample foods from local businesses and view cars from collectors. Free; food tickets are $1-$8.

Sept. 2-3: Taste of Niagara Falls. Noon to 8 p.m. Along Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Food, music, beer and wine tent. Free.

Sept. 9: Hamburg Oktoberfest. 3 to 11 p.m. Hamburg Memorial Park, The 10th annual authentic German Festival featuring German food, drinks, merchandise, music, dance and car show. Free; tickets for food and drink.

Sept. 10: Ukrainian Festival. Noon to 10 p.m. St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. Ukrainian dance and music, food and beverages, vendors. Free.

Sept. 15-17: Niagara Falls Blues Festival. Old Falls St., 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. International and local bands, food vendors and more. Free.

Sept. 16: Sportsmen’s Americana Music Festival. 2 to 10 p.m. River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. Musical heritage festival showcases eight bands including Leroy Townes and the Lonestars, Ten Cent Howl, McCarthyizm, The Rear View Ramblers and Uncle Ben’s Remedy..

Sept. 16-17: Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival & Highland Games. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Krull Park, 6108 Lake Road, Newfane. 778-7711. The 17th annual event has highland games, food, drink and culture. $8-$25; ages 12 and younger admitted free.

Sept. 23: Taste of Grand Island. Noon to 8 p.m. Whitehaven Road (Grand Island Boulevard to Baseline Road). More than 100 vendors including food and drink, plus music, pumpkin decorating, face painting and crafts. Free.

Sept. 23-24: International Music Festival. Noon to 4 p.m. Lewiston Peace Garden, 476 Center St., Lewiston. www.artcouncil.org. Celebration of diversity through international music. Free.

Sept. 23-24: Wildlife Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. www.nypa.gov. More than 50 exhibitors and vendors, hands-on outdoor activities, wildlife shows, archery, fishing pond, kids scavenger hunt. Free.

Sept. 30: Old Falls Street’s Oktoberfest. 1 to 8 p.m. Old Falls St., 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Music and dancing with German food, beer, wine. Free.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Colden Art Festival and Belle Starr Music Festival. Arts Festival is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in downtown Colden with artists, craftsmen and musicians. The Belle Starr Music Festival, at 7 p.m. at Whelan’s Colden Lakeside Restaurant (9504 Heath Road, Colden). Free.

