MCBURNEY, Marie Nora

McBURNEY - Marie Nora Age 81, retired Math and English Teacher, died April 10, 2016, at her home in Augusta, GA. She was born in Buffalo, NY. The former Marie Feldmann was a 1952 graduate of Mount Mercy Academy and a former Sister of Mercy (Sister Mary Padua from 1954-69). She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. McBurney; daughter Nora B. Wintrow; granddaughter Cora Wintrow; son-in-law Christopher Wintrow and sister Margaret Anderson. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 17 at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. All are welcome.