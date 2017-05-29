Fire forces demolition of 'possibly vacant' Kensington Avenue home

Emergency demolition of a "possibly vacant" home on Kensington Avenue was requested Sunday night following a fire that injured four firefighters, Buffalo fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to 894 Kensington about 8:39 p.m. for a report of fire in the 2½ story frame home. At 8:50 p.m. all firefighters were ordered out of the building as conditions worsened.

Damage to the home was estimated at $65,000. No details were made available on the firefighters' injuries.

Crews were also called about 10:39 p.m. Sunday to a garage fire at 136 N. Parade St. As crews arrived the garage was reportedly to be "fully involved" in flames and efforts got underway to protect nearby residential properties.

The fire was declared under control at 10:56 p.m. Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the garage and $15,000 to its contents, including two cars. Two other addresses on Northampton Street also sustained $2,000 each in damage.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.