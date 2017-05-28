Deaths Death Notices
JARNOT, Dolores A. (Reilly)
JARNOT - Dolores A. (nee Reilly)
May 22, 2017, of Blasdell, NY, beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Jarnot; dearest mother of Karen Saracina, James, Michelle (David) Sullivan, David and the late Michael; loving grandmother of Daniel, Christopher, Johnothan and Somer; great-grandmother of Erin's children Cameron and Braden; daughter of the late Charles and Hildegard Reilly; sister of the late Dennis Reilly and Patsy Collins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL
MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC.
