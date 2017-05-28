HERBST, MARY (CALLAHAN)

HERBST - Mary (nee Callahan) Died May 26, 2017. Beloved wife of late Edward J. Herbst; dear mother of Madonna Siock, Patricia (Dominic) Telesco, Mary Ann (David) Kapaska, James (Eileen) Herbst, Thomas (late Diane) Herbst, Margaret "Peggy" (James) Domres, Eileen (Edward) Needham, Edward (Molly) Herbst, Theresa (Peter) Hart, Kathleen (James) Mills; loving grandmother of 29 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 29; sister of Eileen (late Robert) Moore, Norine (James) Kirkpatrick, late Judge John J. (Lillian) Callahan, late Theresa (late William) Himmler and late Thomas Callahan. Friends and family may call Monday afternoon from 2-6:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Peter and Paul Church in Hamburg, NY (please assemble at church). The interment will follow at the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Franciscan Center, 1910 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210. Mrs. Herbst was a member of Daughters of Erin and the Hamburg Senior Citizens Water Aerobics. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com