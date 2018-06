High school scores & schedules (May 23)

Baseball

Monday’s games

Cornell Cup II

Middle Early College at Emerson, 4 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 12, Nichols 0

C (11-6, 8-2): Jack Collins WP, 2 hits, 4 RBI; Jack Coyne 1B, 3B, 2 RBI

St. Francis 17, Cardinal O’Hara 2 (6)

SF (11-5, 8-4): Ben Heilig 2 3B; John Catanzaro 3-3

Timon/St. Jude 2, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 0

T (10-6, 7-5): Sean Hayes WP; Dillon Nelson 2 hits, GW RBI

Tuesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Cardinal O’Hara at Canisius (2), 3:45 p.m.

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 22

1-Lancaster 6, 8-Niagara Wheatfield 0

L (16-1): Collin Reformat CG 2-hitter, 1 BB, 4 K’s; Kevin Walter 2 hits

4-Wmsv. North 6, 5-Niagara Falls 1

WN (12-5): Josh Surowiec CG win, 9 K’s; Joe Battaglia 3-4, RBI

3-Kenmore West 8, 6-Orchard Park 1

KW (15-5): Dom Schmidt CG 4-hitter, 10 K’s; Ben Serrano 2-3, 3-run HR, 3 R; Kyle LaPlante 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Zach LaPlante 2-3, RBI, 2 R

2-Clarence 3, 10-Jamestown 0

C (16-5): Nick Ciraolo CG 1-hitter, 2 2B, 2 R; Niko Arroyave-Mullen 2 singles, 3 RBI

Semifinals

Thursday, May 25

4-Williamsville North at 1-Lancaster

3-Kenmore West at 2-Clarence

Final

Saturday, May 27 at TBA

CLASS A-1

Semifinals

Monday, May 22

1-Williamsville East 12, 4-Hamburg 11

WE (15-3): Joe Mack 1B, grand slam, 4 RBI; Mike Steffan 2 hits, 3 RBI; Brian Comerford 2 hits, 3 RBI; Charlie Mack save

2-Wmsv. South 5, 3-Grand Island 0

WS (13-5): Elijah Zells CG 3-hitter; Adam Braniecki 2-run HR; Ryan Hahn 2 RBI

Final

Wednesday, May 24 at Lew-Port

3-Wmsv. South vs. 1-Wmsv. East

CLASS A-2

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Monday, May 22

5-Lew-Port 3, 1-Starpoint 2

LP (13-7): Ian Evans CG 3-hitter, 1 BB, 5 K; Dawson Bailey RBI single, Mat Carden RBI sac fly

3-Olean 4, 2-Maryvale 0

Final

Wednesday, May 24 at Niagara Falls HS

5-Lew-Port vs. 3-Olean

CLASS A FINAL

Saturday, May 27 at TBA

Class A-1 champ vs. Class A-2 champ

CLASS B-1

Semifinals

Monday, May 22

4-Depew 5, 8-East Aurora 1

D (10-6): AJ Hammer CG 3-hitter, 7 K’s; Dante DiRienzo 2-3, RBI, R; Zac Buck RBI 2B

2-Alden 11, 6-CSAT 8

A (13-4): Justin Daucher 3-run HR, 4 RBI; Tom Bednarski 2 hits, RBI

Final

Wednesday, May 24 at Gowanda

4-Depew vs. 2-Alden, 7 p.m.

CLASS B-2

Semifinals

Monday, May 22

4-Roy-Hart 3, 8-Southwestern 0

3-Fredonia 4, 2-Tonawanda 0

Final

Wednesday, May 24 at Gowanda

4-Roy-Hart vs. 3-Fredonia, 4 p.m.

CLASS B FINAL

Saturday, May 27 at Gowanda

Class B-1 champ vs. Class B-2 champ

CLASS C-1

Semifinals

Monday, May 22

1-Silver Creek/For. 4, 4-WNY Maritime 0

2-Allegany-Limestone 11, 6-Falconer 0

Final

Wednesday, May 24

at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

2-All.-Limestone vs. 1-SC/Forest., 4 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Semifinals

Monday, May 22

1-Barker 6, 5-Holland 3

B (11-5): Ryan Voss CG win, 0 ER, 4 K’s, 3-4, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 R; Cam Fox 2-4, 2 RBI

3-Maple Grove 1, 7-Portville 0 (8)

Final

Wednesday, May 24

at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

3-Maple Grove vs. 1-Barker, 7 p.m.

CLASS C FINAL

Sat., May 27 at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

Class B-1 champ vs. Class B-2 champ

CLASS D

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 22

4-Pine Valley 13, 5-Clymer 10

3-Brocton 7, 6-Ellicottville 0

Semifinals

Thursday, May 25

4-Pine Valley at 1-North Collins

3-Brocton at 2-Franklinville

Final

Sat., May 27 at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

Softball

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Monday, May 22 at Sunshine Park

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 4, Mount St. Mary 2

Tuesday, May 23 at Northtown Center

Sacred Heart vs. Mount Mercy, 3:30 p.m.

Final

Wed., May 24 at Sunshine Park

SH/MM vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc., 4 p.m.

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

(All games at 4:45 p.m. unless noted)

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 23

9-Niagara Falls at 1-Lancaster

5-Wmsv. North at 4-Kenmore West

at Sheridan Park

7-Lockport at 2-Orchard Park

6-Frontier at 3-Niagara Wheatfield

Semifinals

Thursday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Tues., May 30 at Wmsv. North, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS A-1

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 23

5-Hamburg at 1-Wmsv. East

at Transit Middle School

3-Wmsv. South at 2-West Seneca East

Final

Thur., May 25 at Wmsv. North, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS A-2

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 23

4-Amherst at 1-Lew-Port

3-Olean at 2-Maryvale

Final

Thursday, May 25 at Wmsv. North, 7 p.m.

CLASS A FINAL

Tuesday, May 30 at Wmsv. North

Class A-1 champ vs. Class A-2 champ, 7 p.m.

CLASS B-1

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 23

4-Tonawanda at 1-Depew

3-City Honors at 2-Alden

Final

Thur., May 25 at Wmsv. North, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS B-2

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 23

4-Roy-Hart at 1-Eden

3-Medina at 2-Fredonia

Final

Thursday, May 25 at Wmsv. North, 7 p.m.

CLASS B FINAL

Tuesday, May 30 at Wmsv. North

Class B-1 champ vs. Class B-2 champ, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 23

4-Chautauqua Lake at 1-Cleveland Hill

3-Cassadaga Valley at 2-Tapestry

at Houghton Park

Final

Thursday, May 25at Prommenschenkel Park, Dunkirk, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 23

4-Cattaraugus/Little Valley at 1-Portville

7-Silver Creek at 3-Maple Grove

Final

Thursday, May 25 at Prommenschenkel Park, Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

CLASS C FINAL

Tuesday, May 30

at Prommenschenkel Park, Dunkirk

Class C-1 champ vs. Class C-2 champ, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 23

5-Clymer at 4-Forestville

6-Brocton at 3-North Collins

7-Pine Valley at 2-Panama

Semifinals

Thursday, May 25

4-For/5-Cly at 1-Franklinville

3-NC/6-Bro at 2-Pan/7-PV

Final

Tuesday, May 30 at Prommenschenkel Park, Dunkirk, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

Class A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5-Lockport at 4-Frontier, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

Clarence at 2-Lancaster, 5 p.m.

F/Lock winner at 1-Orchard Park, 6 p.m.

at South Davis Elementary

Final

June 1 at All High Stadium

Class B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

7-N. Tonawanda at 2-Nia.-Wheat., 5 p.m.

6-Sweet Home at 3-Wmsv. North, 5 p.m.

5-W.S. West vs. 4-Wmsv. East

at Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Thursday, May 25

WSW/WE winner at 1-Hamburg

NT/NW winner vs. SH/WN winner at high seed

Final

June 1 at All High Stadium

Class C

Tueday’s quarterfinals

8-Lew-Port at 1-Grand Island, 7 p.m.

7-Lake Shore at 2-W. S. East, 7:30 p.m.

6-Amherst at 3-Iroquois, 8 p.m.

5-Wmsville South at 4-East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Semifinals, May 25

Final

June 1 at Williamsville North

Class D

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5-Gowanda at 4-Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

3-Medina at 2-Eden, 5 p.m.

G/SC winner at 1-Akron, TBA

Final

June 1 at Williamsville North

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Tuesday, 5:00 p.m.

4-St. Francis at 1-St. Joe’s

3-Nichols at 2-Canisius

Finals

Thursday at Canisius College, 7:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

All games at Canisius College

Tuesday’s semifinals

1-Mt. St. Mary vs 4-Buffalo Sem., 4:30 p.m.

2-Sacred Heart vs 3-Mt. Mercy, 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

(All games at 4:45, unless noted)

Class A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5-Niagara Falls at 4-Clarence

Lockport at Orchard Park

Thursday’s semifinals

5-NF/4-Clar at 1-Frontier

OP/Lock at 2-Lancaster

Final

Thu., June 1 at All High Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday’s quarterfinal

5-N. Tonawanda at 4-Williamsville North

Thursday’s semifinals

5-NT/4-Wmsv. North at 1-Hamburg

3-West Seneca West at 2-Nia.-Wheatfield

Final

Wed., May 31 at All High Stadium, 5 p.m.

Class C

Monday’s play-in game

8-Sweet Home 14, 9-Lew-Port 0

SH (6-13): Ashley Whitehead, Raven Williams 4g each

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

8-Sweet Home at Lake Shore

5-Iroquois at 4-Grand Island

Williamsville East at West Seneca East

Williamsville South at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

8-S. Home/L. Shore vs. 5-Iroquois/4-GI

WSE/Wmsv. East vs. Wmsv. South/Amh

Final

Wed., May 31 at All High Stadium, 5 p.m.

Class D

Thursday’s semifinals

Salamanca at 1-East Aurora

3-Gowanda at 2-Eden

Final

Thursday, June 1 at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

Girls golf

Late Sunday scores

CHSAA Championships

at Ivy Ridge

Ava Rinaldi* (Sacred Heart) 82, Kelli Anderson (St. Joseph’s by the Sea) 82, Freya Do (St. Anthony’s) 82, Sarah Perine (St. Joseph’s by the Sea) 83, Emmah Federman (Kellenburg) 85, Emily Kase (Sacred Heart) 87, Ashley Harding (Kellenberg) 90, Tess Murhpy (Holy Trinity) 93, Adeline Mahoney (Nardin) 93, Isabela Vasquez (Nardin) 95, Anna Yaeger (Sacred Heart) 97, Caroline Smolensky (St. Anthony’s) 98, Ava Graziano (St. Joseph Hill) 100, Katie Costello (Our Lady of Mercy) 101, Stephanie Wippert (Sacred Heart) 106.

Note: * - winner in second playoff hole