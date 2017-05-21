Ashville man arrested for drunk driving in North Harmony

Michael S. Brown, 47, of Ashville, was charged with drunken driving after he was pulled over on College Street in North Harmony about 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Chautauqua County sheriff deputies charged him with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.

He was also charged with failing to signal before turning onto College Street and failing to maintain a lane. Before being turned over to a sober driver, he was ordered to appear in North Harmony Town Court for further proceedings in several weeks.