DiFLAVIO, Victor

DiFLAVIO - Victor Of Amherst, formerly of West Seneca, entered into rest April 28, 2017, loving son of Julie (nee Lepkowski) and the late Victor DiFlavio Sr.; dear brother of Laura (James) Brock and Renee (Christopher Faulise) DiFlavio-Faulise; fond uncle of six nephews and two nieces; also survived by relatives and friends and the caregivers at Peppertree. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Sunday and Monday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made www.lombardofuneralhome.com