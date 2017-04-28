Duplicate Bridge: April 29, 2017

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at its games at noon today, Saturday, April 29, and next Saturday, May 6, and at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, to next Friday, May 5.

The Rochester Regional Tournament begins Monday, May 1, in the RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta, and continues through Sunday, May 7. For more info, click this link.

Congratulations to Chris Urbanek, who earned the most master points at the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament April 21 to April 23 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, Amherst. She won 18.71 points.

Other leading point winners included Bud Seidenberg, 17.29; Judy Graf, 15.57; Saleh Fetouh, 15.04; Fred Yellen, 14.78; Jim Easton, 13.35; Stan Kozlowski, 12.77; Dennis Clary, 12.38; David Hemmer, 9.95; and Jay Costello, 9.02. In all, 151 players earned points. For complete results, click this link.

Meanwhile, at the giant Gatlinburg, Tenn., Regional, April 17 to 23, leading Buffalo area players included Tom Koralewski and Ken Meier, tied with 30.35 points; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, tied with 22.17 points; Kathy Pollock, 21.49; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, tied with 15.95; and Sandi England and John Kirsits, tied with 14.65. For complete results, click this link.

Bridge lessons will be offered for students from fifth to 12th grade on Thursday mornings from July 6 to Aug. 31 this summer at the Bridge Center of Buffalo, beginning July 6. Sessions will include practice games, snacks and social time. For info and to sign up, email Carol Bedell at lorac5@roadrunner.com.

Western New York Unit 116 regularly sponsors special games. Currently they include:

Annual Picnic and Game – Sunday, Aug. 20. Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda.

Annual Meeting and Game – Saturday, Dec. 2. Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst.

Tournament calendar

Buffalo Non-Life Master Sectional – Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. For info, click this link. .

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Drive East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Moose Club, 5375 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. For info, click this link.

Roni Atkins Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 29, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For info, click this link.

Great Lakes Fall Sectional – Erie Bridge Association, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 17.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15.

Buffalo Regional – Adam’s Mark Hotel, 120 Church St. Tuesday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 22. For info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, Oct. 27, to Sunday, Oct. 29.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Waterloo. Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 4, to Sunday, Dec. 10.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, to Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, to Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

Toronto Easter Regional – Tuesday, March 27, 2018, to Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Friday, April 13, 2018, to Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, April 28, 2018, and Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Tuesday, May 22, 2018, to Monday, May 28, 2018.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 11, 2018, to Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 14, 2018, and Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Syracuse Regional – Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, to Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, to Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, and Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, to Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, and Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, to Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of April 17 to April 23

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Carolyn Siracuse and Dale Anderson, 55.83%; B: Denise Slattery and Ted Kahn, 55.42%; C: Florence Boyd and June Feuerstein, 54.58%; east-west, A: Judi Marshall and Sharon Benz, 54.17%; Chuck Schorr and Martin Pieterse, 53.33%; B/C: Nadine Stein and Ron Henrikson, 52.08%; Joyce Greenspan and Art Schumacher, 51.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – One winner. A: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 61.54%; B: Jan Hasselback and Linda Zittel, 60.26%; Ruth Wurster and Carol Bedell, 58.98%; Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 53.85%; C: (tie) Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, Marietta Kalman and Joyce Greenspan, 43.59%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Howell. A: Paula Kotowski and Bill Boardman, 61%; B: Rita Sofia and Janet Frisch, 56%; Gene Nowatniak and Bob Sommerstein, 53%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – One winner. A: Alan Greer and partner, 63.02%; B: Sharon Chang and Vince Pesce, 60.42%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Ruth Wurster, 58.85%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Amita Arora and Marilyn Wortzman, 68.15%; C: Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 58.04%; east-west, A/B: Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, 63.10%; C: Marge Plumb and Ginger Maiman, 55.95%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Donna Steffan and Judi Padgug, 59.23%; Christy Kellogg and Bob Padgug, 58.63%; B/C: Carol Bedell and Gary Schmitt, 53.27%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 58.93%; B: John Bava and Stan Kozlowski, 55.65%; Cathy Majewski and Elaine Universal, 53.87%; C: Betty Metz and Sue Neubecker, 50.89%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A: Gene Nowatniak and Bill Rich, 61.31%; B/C: Margaret Zhou and John Bava, 56.25%; east-west, A/B: Judith Babat and Judy Zeckhauser, 60.42%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Pat Rogers and Guy Puccio, 58.93%; C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 50.89%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. A/B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 61.11%; C: Ruth and Gene Nowatniak, 50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Paul and Linda Zittel, 65%; Joe Rooney and Dave Larcom, 60%; Jane Larcom and Lillian Gotshall, 57.5%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Howell. Ten-Pao Lee and Sue Neubecker, 60%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 58%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 53%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Joyce Kindt and Ron Fill, 57.5%; (tie) Carolyn Sircause and Ed Harman, Edna Fill and Nancy Acara, 52.5%; east-west, Bill Rich and Henry Chudy, 61.3%; Terry Hamovitch and Art Morth, 57.9%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Howell. John Lewis and Roy Crocker, 55.21%; James and Paula Jones, 54.69%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 53.70%; Jim James Lanzo and Madhav Deshmukh, 53.13%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Howell. Beena Deshmukh and Roy Crocker, 68.98%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 57.30%; Bob Robert Lederhouse and Jim Lanzo, 56.25%; Carol Neuhaus and Paul Capen, 51.85%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Friday – Two-session pairs. A: Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 61.98%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 61.76%; B: Mohan Prahbu and Dian Petrov, 60.35%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Saturday – Two-session pairs. A/B/C: Jim Easton and Dennis Clary, 61.12%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Sunday – Swiss teams. A: David Hemmer, Saleh Fetouh, Bud Seidenberg and Chris Urbanek, 156 vps; B/C: Amita Arora, Marilyn Wortzman and Jacqueline and Sharon Chang, 104 vps.

For complete results from the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament, click this link.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Myron Woodson and Doanne Jackson, 68.17%; Diana Brown and Pearl Harris, 59.17%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 65%; George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 57%; east-west, Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 66%; Lorey Repicci and Carol Neuhaus, 56%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Howell. Bob Jorgensen and Elaine Wegrzyn, 59%; (tie) Wilson McClaren and Bill Adolf, Pat O'Brien and Judy Thielman, 54%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Evelyn Vitello and Edna Fill, 61.5%; Pat and Mike Weber, 55.2 %; Margaret Rivard and Kay Brinkman 50%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 55%; Christel and Frank Bernard, 51.7%; (tie) Joanne Biondo and Julie Albert, Bob Rivard and Idamae Klipfel, 46.7%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com