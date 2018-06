Cataract surgery for a Tennessee man in need

Dennis Roberson of Chattanooga, Tenn., came to the Buffalo area to receive cataract surgery through Eyes on America, which is nonprofit that provides free cataract surgery to the uninsured, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Dr. Ephram Atwal of Atwal Eyecare in Cheektowaga, does the surgery on both eyes. Roberson was blind in his left eye and going blind in his right.