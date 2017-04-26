LaPRESS, Claudia L.

LaPRESS - Claudia L. After a long illness, April 23, 2017, of Grand Island; married 65 years to the late Richard F. LaPress; mother of Sandra (George) LaPress Beckett, Richard (Anne) LaPress and Annette LaPress; grandmother of Darlene A. Beckett, Laura C. Gorcheck and Lisa Bolognese; also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and

nephews; sister of the late William,

Raymond, Edward and Norman

Harrington, Viola Schiwitz, Irene Roehm, Rita Betz and Estelle Liberti.

Friends may call Friday 7-9 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.