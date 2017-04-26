Delaware Avenue sandwich shop damaged in morning blaze

A downtown building that houses a popular sandwich shop sustained about $300,000 in damage from a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

The fire at 395 Delaware Ave., between Edward and West Tupper streets, is home to Chris' NY Sandwich Co. on the first floor and is attached to a five-story apartment building that contains about 30 units. No injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to originate on the first floor, according to fire department radio communications. The apartment above the sandwich shop appeared to be vacant and there was no sign of damage to other apartments in the building, firefighters reported over department radio.

Delaware reopened to traffic shortly after 7 a.m.

Fire contained to back of restaurant. Vendetti hopes to be open for takeout and delivery Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Enmp9U2aCc — Maki Becker (@makibecker) April 26, 2017

The fire was reported at about 5:28 a.m.

Chris Vendetti of Chris' NY Sandwich Co. said the fire happened in the back of the restaurant, which he hopes to have open again Thursday for takeout and delivery. No one was at the business when the fire started, Vendetti said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.