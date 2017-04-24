Residents experienced some erosion damage to their waterfront on Lake Ontario in Somerset since the storm two weeks ago. A chunk of land washed away on the property of Christine Bronson and her next door neighbor Bruce Williams' property. The daffodils used to extend all the way across and there was no drain pipe showing. Photo taken, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
The land underneath the stair to the dock on Bruce Williams' property has washed away. (The stairs on the end didn't wash away. that is where the removable stairs connect)
Christine Bronson stands on the dock belong to her sister Dorthea Titus, who lives next door, where the stairs washed away.
Christine Bronson looks at a chunk of land that washed away in Somerset.
Al Weir who owns a house on Lake Ontario in Burt has never seen the water so high. He stands on the pier where the beach used to extend.
A 30-chunk of land next to Al Weir's staircase in Burt washed away as well as another large section. It washed away the bottom section of the stair.
Al Weir has never seen the water level so high. The tree on left growing at an angle used to sit three feet above the water.
A view of the erosion of the bluff at Al Weir's lakeshore property in Burt. A 30-foot chunk of land next to his staircase washed away as well as another large section on the left. This area was covered with grass and sloped down to the water.
Another view of Al Weir's lakefront.
Al Weir who owns a house on Lake Ontario in Burt has significant erosion to his lakefront since the storm two weeks ago. A 30-foot chunk of land next to his staircase washed away as well as another large section. This area was covered with grass and sloped down to the water.
