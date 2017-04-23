Niagara Falls man pulled over for speeding arrested without a license

TOWN OF NIAGARA – A Niagara Falls man was arrested recently after being caught driving without a license, which was revoked because he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test in a previous arrest.

Town police said they stopped a car driven by Thomas J. Teeto, 31, of South Avenue, on April 17 after clocking him driving 47 mph in a 35 mph zone of Packard Road. A records check showed Teeto’s driver’s license was revoked on March 13, after the drunken driving incident and for a charge of driving while impaired on April 4.

Charges were not revealed and further information was unavailable.

Updated Aug. 24, 2018: A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle against Thomas Teeto was dismissed June 5, 2017. Teeto paid two fines for parking violations.