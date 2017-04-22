SCHULTZ, Marguerite M. (Szabo)

SCHULTZ - Marguerite M. (nee Szabo) April 19, 2017, of Town of Tonawanda, NY; beloved wife of Robert F. Schultz; dear mother of Gary (Barbara), Terry (Donna), Laurie Schultz and the late Linda Highland; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sister of the late Louis ( Mary) Szabo and Irma (late Russell) Demerley. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM.

Mrs. Schultz was a member of the New Horizons Chapter # 789 OES, Amaranth of Lockport, NY and Kenmore Presbyterian Church.