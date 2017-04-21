Record rainfall sparks flood warning for Ellicott Creek around Williamsville

Minor flooding is expected near Ellicott Creek in and around Williamsville later today, a day after a record amount of rain fell at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

While a flood warning remains in effect for that portion of Ellicott Creek, a similar warning has been cancelled for Cayuga Creek near Lancaster, the weather service said Friday morning.

At the airport on Thursday, 1.95 inches of rain fell, breaking the old record of 1.27 inches from 1893, the weather service said.

As of 5 a.m., Ellicott Creek was at 4 1/2 feet and rising. Minor flooding is expected as creek levels continue to rise. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and crest near 8 1/2 feet tonight, the weather service said.

When creek levels hit 8 feet, flooding can be seen along Aero Drive from Holtz to Transit roads in Cheektowaga. At that stage, there would also be some flooding in Amherst, including Ellicott Creek Park, the weather service said.

The flood warning for Ellicott Creek runs until Saturday morning. The weather service does not predict any further rainfall for the area on Friday.

Flooding closed several roads. In Alden, North Road between Crittenden and County roads is closed, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

Back Creek Road in Boston is closed between Patchin Road and Hillcroft Drive, NITTEC reported.

In Niagara County, officials declared a state of emergency on Thursday because of flooding concerns along the shore of Lake Ontario.