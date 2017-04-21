Letter: Seneca Nation casinos help boost our economy

Seneca Nation casinos help boost our economy

It is no secret that the Seneca Nation’s gaming arrangement with New York State has been beneficial for Erie County. Thousands of people work at their three properties, driving economic benefits throughout Western New York. In addition, the Nation has invested more than a billion dollars in developing the area around its casinos and spends millions of dollars each year on local vendor services.

As a small business owner, it’s important that larger employers stay operational because those jobs support local commerce.

Seneca President Todd Gates has repeatedly expressed his commitment to continue being a good neighbor to Buffalo and the surrounding communities. Our local leaders should feel confident moving forward to maintain this good relationship, especially given the role the Seneca Nation plays in our local economy.

Travis Terranova

Co-owner, Terranova Insurance

Orchard Park