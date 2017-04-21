Letter: Cuts to EPA will degrade our health, environment

Cuts to EPA will degrade our health, environment

President Trump’s budget proposal aims to slash the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency by 31 percent, busting up clean air and climate change protections that make us safer and healthier. With such drastic federal reductions, state and local programs would in turn take a major cut.

Take the deeply popular Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which would be all but eliminated. New York receives federal funding to restore wetlands and improve water quality in the Great Lakes region, of which our beloved Buffalo River is a part. Without EPA dollars, Buffalo River, which I visit regularly with my children, will likely become more polluted.

In fact, the EPA is contributing a large amount of the funds to complete the ongoing sediment remediation and restore a significant amount of aquatic habitat in the Buffalo River. Thus, the EPA is safeguarding our river and making our lives better.

Crippling the EPA only cripples us. Instead of working to protect American families, Trump is putting polluters’ profits over the interests of people. When we devalue clean air and good health, every American gets a raw deal.

That’s why I am marching in the Buffalo People’s Climate March on April 29. You, too, can join me and my family at Niagara Square and Canalside at 1:30 p.m. Together, we will march to defend the environmental protections upon which our future rests. Together, we will also push back on the unprecedented attack on clean water and clean air safeguards.

If not, our children, families and communities will bear the costs. Never has a president, or an EPA head, acted with such reckless disregard for our health. We can’t allow this to happen.

Kandy Krampitz

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper

Volunteer Ambassador, Getzville