SACK - Anthony J. Of Silver Creek, April 13,2017. Son of the late Dominick and Grace (Borello) Sack; beloved husband of Marie (LaPorte) Sack; devoted father of Dominic "Mic" (Patti) Sack, Anthony (Debora) Sack, Marc (Heather) Sack and the late David Sack; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of John (Virge) Sack, Salvatore Sack, and Nel (Charles) Rizzo, the late Patrick and Domenick Sack and the late Anna Gerrity. Friends may call today from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave. Silver Creek, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 1:00PM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Please

assemble at the church. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tony's name may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 135 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY. Online condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com.