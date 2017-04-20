Looking for work? A week of Buffalo job fairs starts Monday

Buffalo Works – a week of job fairs sponsored by the city and a variety of partners – starts Monday as follows:

• 5 to 7 p.m. Monday: Community Workforce Outreach focused on jobs in the Northland Corridor; Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.; for more information, email casnydmr@gmail.com.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday: Diversity job fair hosted by Mayor Byron W. Brown, Buffalo Bisons and Buffalo Employment & Training Center; at BETC, 77 Goodell St.; information about jobs at Canalside, the Outer Harbor, Broderick Park, Rich Products and the Bisons; for more information, visit workforcebuffalo.org.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Career Expo with more than 60 businesses offering more than 2,200 job opportunities; hosted by state Department of Labor and Concerned Clergy of Western New York; Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.; for more information, visit labor.ny.gov.

• 10 a.m. to noon April 27: BETC Career Fair with 70 employers looking to hire in general labor, hospitality, government, health care, finance, life sciences and manufacturing; at BETC, 77 Goodell St.; for more information, visit workforcebuffalo.org.

April 28 is the deadline to turn in applications for the City of Buffalo Summer Youth Employment and Internship program. For more information, visit city-buffalo.com.