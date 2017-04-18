BuffaloNews.com
Girls softball: Depew 3, Alden 1
Depew pitcher Karsen Cotton against Alden at Depew High School on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Umpires go over the ground rules with Depew and Alden prior to game action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Anne Kocher gets hit in the head by Depew's pitcher during first inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Sara Pasternack hits into a fielder's choice during first inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Andre Taboni grounds out in the first inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Karsen Cotton singles in the first inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Karsen Cotton singles in the first inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Alden catcher Sam Pasternack tags out Depewu2019s Kaetlyn Szefler during first inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Alden catcher Sam Pasternack tags out Depewu2019s Kaetlyn Szefler during first inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Brianna Horn singles in the second inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Anne Kocher attempts a bunt against Depew.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Jenna Marraanca singles against Alden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Jenna Wlostowski dives for a loose ball against Depew during second inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Kaitlyn Rowland bunts against Alden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depew coach Dan Seelig gestures to his player during second inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depew players go through a pre-inning routine.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Sam Paternack runs out a fielder's choice against Depew during third inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Alden goes through a pre-inning routine.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Andrea Taboni doubles in the third inning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Karsen Cotton doubles to right field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depewu2019s Skyler Stachewicz sacrifices a fly ball against Alden during third inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depew pitcher Karsen Cotton throws to Alden during fourth inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Alden pitcher Brooke Strausbaugh throws during fourth inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depew coach Dan Seelig.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aldenu2019s Oliva Palizay makes a fourth inning catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Depew players huddle together during an equipment timeout.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An umpire inspects a Depew catcher's mask during fourth inning action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
