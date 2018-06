POSENJAK, Edward J.

POSENJAK - Edward J. April 14, 2017, beloved husband of the late Edith J. Posenjak (nee Engels); father of Robert T. (Sharen), Karen L. (John) Lobdell and Paul J. (Laura) Posenjak; grandfather of Katelyn and Timothy Posenjak. The family will be present to receive friends today

4-8 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS

FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home Wednesday 1:00 PM. Friends invited.