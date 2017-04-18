'Golden Raisins' recalled from Buffalo store after state finds sulfites

Some packages of raisins sold at a store on Buffalo's West Side are being recalled because they contain undeclared sulfites, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

"Golden Raisins" under the Minar brand were sold at Hatimy Market, 278 Grant St., state regulators said. The 7-ounce packages are a product of South Africa and have the code “776476781053."

No illnesses have been reported to the state, but individuals who have severe sensitivity to sulfites "may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions," regulators said. Some people who have asthma have reported severe reactions to the consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites. Anaphylactic shock may occur in some people sensitive to sulfites who consume 10 or more milligrams of the substance.

The presence of high levels of sulfites was discovered in the product through routine sampling by the department and subsequent testing in the New York State Food Laboratory, according to the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Customers who bought the raisins and who are sensitive to sulfites should throw the packages away, according to the state.