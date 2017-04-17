Typical Kenmore homeowner's village tax bill expected to jump $50 a year

Kenmore property taxes will rise by about $1 per $1,000 of assessed valuation under a village budget that trustees expect to adopt Tuesday.

That would result in a tax bill of about $50 more for the average home in the village assessed at $50,000.

The tentative spending in the budget would total $18.5 million, a 2 percent increase from the current budget of $17.8 million.

Mayor Patrick Mang blamed unfunded state mandates, such as a Department of Environmental Conservation consent order to replace sewer linings, for the tax increase.

He said his departments have had "virtually no increases since 2001" and that he and village trustees have had no increases in their salaries for 30 years. Mang said he works part time and gets the same salary of $13,000 per year that was set 30 years ago.

"I don't do it for the money. I'm really happy with what we've done to make it a great place," said Mang, the mayor for 10 years and a trustee since 1999. He called the village a "very walkable community."

Under the proposed budget, homestead taxes would increase from $29.52 per $1,000 to $30.60. The non-homestead tax charged to businesses would increase by $1.29 per $1,000, up from current rate of $51.27 per $1,000.

"We are a full-service village. The Village of Kenmore provides its own police and fire protection, as well as garbage pickup and street maintenance," Mang said.

The village purchased 7,000, 65-gallon covered recycling totes, at a cost of more than $300,000. Surplus funds paid for the new totes, the mayor said. Mang said these totes will be passed onto homeowners at the end of the month.

"This will encourage people to recycle more and we will go to every other week collection, which hopefully will save (the village) some money," Mang said.

The Department of Public Works handles all garbage collection for the village.

Using local, state and grant funds, the village will address several capital projects and repave several village streets, including all or parts of: Hamilton Avenue, Kinsey, Wilber, Columbia, East Girard, Knowlton, Parkwood, Landers and Chapel avenues.

Also the Elmwood Avenue Pedestrian Improvement Project will begin this spring, water line replacements will take place on Washington and Tremont avenues and more water meters will be updated to remote-read meters.

"Our village is 118 years old and, as in the case of all communities like ours, the age of buildings and infrastructure require our attention," Mang said.

The board meets at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the shared Village and Town of Tonawanda Hall, 2919 Delaware Ave. The board also plans to appoint a new assistant superintendent for the Department of Public Works and make several appointments to the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department.