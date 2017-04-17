Share this article

Alex Iafallo #14 of the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs hugs teammate Hunter Miska #35 after scoring the game-winning goal with 26 second left in regulation against the Harvard Crimson during game one of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championship Semifinal at the United Center on April 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Minnesota-Duluth defeated Harvard 2-1. (Getty Images)

Eden's Alex Iafallo signs with Los Angeles Kings

Eden native Alex Iafallo signed with the Los Angeles Kings Monday, The Buffalo News has learned.

Iafallo recently completed his senior season with Minnesota-Duluth, which lost to Denver in the national championship game on April 8. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger was also named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

Iafallo was the team's leading scorer with 51 points (21g, 30a), which tied for 12th nationally. He totaled 48 goals and 73 assists over his four-year collegiate career.

