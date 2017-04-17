Eden's Alex Iafallo signs with Los Angeles Kings

Eden native Alex Iafallo signed with the Los Angeles Kings Monday, The Buffalo News has learned.

Iafallo recently completed his senior season with Minnesota-Duluth, which lost to Denver in the national championship game on April 8. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger was also named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

Iafallo was the team's leading scorer with 51 points (21g, 30a), which tied for 12th nationally. He totaled 48 goals and 73 assists over his four-year collegiate career.