PAVLAK, Florence A.

PAVLAK - Florence A. Age 96, of Fredonia and Cheektowaga, died February 2, 2017, in her residence in Washington, PA. Florence worked at Westinghouse Corp., where she was one of it's first employees. Daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Pavlak; sister of Adele Graminski of Bridgeville, PA and the late Virginia Brooks and John Pavlak; aunt of Gary J. Graminski of Upper St. Clair, PA, Wendy Brooks Rodriguez of Dunkirk, NY, Roger and Paul Brooks of Angola and Niagara Falls, NY, Susan Knowles and Peter Criscione III both of Virginia; great-aunt of Michelle Graminski Strittmater of Brookline, PA, Courtney Hope Basist of Paris, France and Lauren Paige Basist of New York City. A Blessing Service was held for the immediate family. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunkirk, NY. Arrangements by the McGRAW KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, Dunkirk.