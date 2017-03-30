STADLER, Joseph "Ray"

STADLER - Joseph "Ray" Age 71 of Springville went home to be with the Lord March 27, 2017, loving husband of Donna (Bylbie); father of Karen (Patrick) Konderick, Dawn Wertz, and Virginia "Ginny" (Howard) Maltbie; grandfather of Christopher, Daniel, Jessica, Cindy, Dakota and James; great-grandfather of Jayce; brother of Joan Barone. A Celebration of Ray's Life will take place Sunday April 23, 2017 at 2 PM at the Gowanda Moose Lodge, 201 Aldrich Street, Gowanda. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, (716) 532-4200.