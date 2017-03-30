High School Extra (March 31): Canisius lacrosse opens with win

It rained a bit and snowed a bit at the Stransky Sports Complex in West Seneca.

“It must be lacrosse season,” Canisius coach Joe Smith quipped.

The Crusaders made their 2017 debut with a 12-5 win over visiting Akron. If that sounds like an unusual matchup of teams, you’re right.

“It’s the first time we’ve played them,” Smith said. “They had a 24-0 win over Wilson. But it’s hard to know about how good they are in these conditions.”

Joe Cooley scored four goals and two assists for Canisius, while Mat Vital had three goals and an assist.

“Jake Lutz was matched up against their top guy, and he locked down the guy pretty well,” Smith said. “We looked pretty good with the conditions as they were.”

The Crusaders hit the road next. They travel down the Thruway to Erie to face Cathedral Prep.

Orchard Park joined Akron as a Section VI defending champion, which played Thursday. The Quakers beat Lancaster, 10-8.

Niagara Wheatfield looked sharp under in the wintry conditions. The Falcons knocked off North Tonawanda, 15-3. Devin Napolean erupted for five goals and three assists, while Dawit Martin reversed that with three goals and five assists.

Wait ends for Frontier

Frontier’s girls lacrosse team was happy to play its first game. The Falcons have been waiting quite a while.

“I’m a football coach, and I can’t do much during football season,” coach Tim Myslinski said. “When we finish the regular season, they call and say, ‘When are we going to have a shootaround?’ If we make the playoffs, they get upset because they have to wait an extra week.

“They are a great group of girls.”

Frontier’s home debut for 2017 went well. The Falcons beat Amherst, 15-8.

“We started slowly,” Myslinski said. “We haven’t been outside much. We still play on grass at Frontier. It was a little sloppy in the first five minutes. Then we settled down. We played our game, and got used to being outside. It took us a little while.”

Hannah Kennedy had five goals, while Haley Tater finished with four goals and five assists.

“We’ve lost the Section VI championship in the finals, and the girls really put their noses to the grindstone. Our team slogan is ‘rise and grind.’ We’ve had morning practice at 6 o’clock.”

Elsewhere, Eden edged Iroquois, 17-15. Brit Nowak had seven goals and four assists for the Raiders, while Maureen Bender and Danielle Thompson scored three times. Grand Island won its second game in two starts, a 13-11 decision over Williamsville North. Alissa Maxwell scored five times for the Vikings.

Hernandez sharp

The rain did some damage to the local high school baseball schedule, but Maryvale was happy to get a game in. The Flyers beat Medina, 12-4. Anthony Hernandez went the distance on the mound, striking out 10.

He also had two hits and drove in two runs.