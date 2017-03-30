WEIGLEIN, Arlene E. (Murphy)

WEIGLEIN - Arlene E. (nee Murphy) Of North Java, entered into rest March 28, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Richard Weiglein Jr.; devoted mother of Kimberly (Stephen) Knight, Lynette (Vincent) Pause, Michael Weiglein and Richard Weiglein III (Candace Dewolfe); cherished grandmother of Marissa, Cory, Matthew and Madison; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Saturday from 9-11 AM. Funeral service will immediately follow.