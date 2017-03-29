PALUMBO, Jess A.

PALUMBO - Jess A. Of Lockport, March 25, 2017, husband of Mary (Preisch) Palumbo; father of Jacqueline Palumbo, Nancy (Fred Mumm) Palumbo, Laurie (John) Green, Mark (Liliana) Palumbo and Anthony (Kim) Palumbo; grandfather of eight; brother of the late Joseph Palumbo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, March 31 from 3-7 PM at Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 1 at 10 AM at St. Augustine RC Church, 8700 Goodrich Rd., Clarence Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Visit prudden andkandt.com.