Orchard Park woman accused of spraying officer with 'household product'

An Orchard Park woman was served with an arrest warrant Monday, accused of spraying a police officer with a "household product" at her residence on Feb. 19, Orchard Park police said in a statement Monday.

The police officer, who was not named, sought medical treatment after the incident and was treated and released.

Patricia Hansen, 62, was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and second-degree harassment. She was released on her own recognizance after she was arraigned.

Maki Becker – Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.

