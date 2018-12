SLISZ, Carole E. (Weiser)

SLISZ - Carole E. (nee Weiser) Of Kenmore, March 26, 2017; wife of the late Anthony Maggiore and Eugene

Slisz; dear mother of Michael A. (fiance

Jennifer Wolf), Jennie L., Deborah A.

Maggiore, E. Walter (fiance Linda

Ryan) Slisz; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of James A. Weiser and Janet (Kenneth) Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Memorials

to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227 are preferred. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Vistit www.ginnanefuneralhome.com