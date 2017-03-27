Local indie artists Lamb, Hoyt finalists in Linkin Park competition

Multi-platinum rap-metal-rock hybrid outfit Linkin Park has now acknowledged what so many in-tune music lovers in the area have long known – the Buffalo region is brimming with vibrant musical talent across the genre spectrum.

Jaycee Lamb, a hip-hop kid from Kenmore, and Jarrett Hoyt, a Lockport EDM artist, have both gained the attention of Linkin Park and Open Labs who collaborated to launch a contest to unearth under-the-radar talent.

Any musician over the age of 13 was invited to submit a recording of an original song, and a team of judges (including members of Linkin Park) narrowed the applicants to one winner per month in one of several specific genres such as hip-hop, EDM, rock and an all-encompassing field called "Wild Card."

Lamb and Hoyt grabbed the honors in January and February and are both now in the running for the Open Labs contest's grand prize – a full day in the recording studio with Linkin Park. Hoyt grabbed first place in January for his trippy, tropidelic slab of EDM "Took a Tab," and Lamb followed suit in February with his trap-inflected hit-in-waiting "Outcast," combining to present a strong showing for the area original music.



Last week, an Open Labs mini-documentary on the two young musicians and the Buffalo music scene that nurtured their talents was shot at a secret location in Buffalo. The documentary will be available through the Open Labs site at a later date. The contest wraps on March 31, when the final of this year's 12 qualifiers is announced. Additional information on the contest is available here.