Fog advisory extended until 8 p.m. in Buffalo, northern Erie County

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Buffalo and northern Erie County through 8 p.m. today.

The advisory is for areas near Lake Erie.

235PM: Dense Fog Advisory now until 8 PM. Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down. #Bufwx #peasoup pic.twitter.com/9mLPqq2HFn — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 27, 2017

Visibility is expected to be down to a quarter mile or less.

The fog is resulting from rising dewpoints ahead of a weak front.

Both temperature and dewpoints are within a couple of degrees of each other – in the mid 40s – with a southwesterly flow of wind.

"These moist, southwest winds over a still cool Lake Erie are producing low clouds with areas of dense fog," the weather service reported.

Dense fog was observed east of the lake across the Niagara Section of the Thruway and Route 5, the weather service reported.