RZEPKA, William

RZEPKA - William March 22, 2017. Peacefully at home, in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Nowicki); dear father of Carol (Barry) Millward of St. Catharines; loving grandfather of Kevin (Kelly) Mussat of Wilmington, DE; brother of the late Celia Filipiak, Matthew Rzepka and Laura Gwarek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster Tuesday at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Entombment following in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Bill was a WW II Army Air Corps veteran and was a retiree of Ford Stamping Plant. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. The family gives a special thank you to Mobile Primary Care, the VNA nurses, Health Force and especially to "Bill's Angels" Minyo, Corey, Judy, Kasia and Daniela. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com