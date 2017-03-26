Hawk Creek to celebrate 30th anniversary at new location on May 6

A bald eagle, vultures, exotic birds and elusive wildcats will be on hand as Hawk Creek Wildlife Center marks 30 years in operation from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 with a wild safari at its new location, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls.

Hawk Creek's new live flying bird show, "Power Animals," features birds of prey soaring. All children will receive a "Wild Power Safari" activity booklet to lead them on their adventure to find their own power animal. They will meet live vultures, exotic birds and some of the most elusive wildcats, including the Canada lynx, African serval and fishing cat. There will be food, entertainment, gift store, hands-on activities for all ages and lots of photo opportunities with more than 80 animals.

Parking is free, and tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for veterans and seniors, $8 for children and $28 for a family pass. Children 4 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.