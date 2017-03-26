SCHMIDT, Edward G.

SCHMIDT - Edward G. Age 75, of Warsaw, died March 24, 2017 at Millard Fillmore Hospital. He was born in Buffalo, April 16, 1941, son of the late Edward and Evelyn Urschel Schmidt. Ed was a 29 year resident of Wyoming County and previously of Lancaster where he graduated from high school and served as a Scoutmaster with the BSA. He worked as a Union Carpenter for Local #503 for over 30 years and went on to work as a Superintendent for Ciminelli Construction in Buffalo for over 20 years before retiring in 2001. Ed served our nation honorably with the United States Navy from 1959-1961 on the USS Wasp. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Joan G. Carroll Schmidt; a daughter, Carol (Robert) Hymers of Cheektowaga; two sons, Edward (Cindy) Schmidt Jr. of Corning and Michael Schmidt of Warsaw; two brothers, Raymond Schmidt of Texas and Richard (Kathy) Schmidt of Georgia; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on March 30, 2017 at WEEKS FUNERAL HOME, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, March 31, 2017 at St. Michael's Church in Warsaw. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer online condolences and a full obituary.