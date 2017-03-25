Woman arrested in Rapids Theatre disturbance

NIAGARA FALLS - A Saskatchewan woman was arrested after causing a disturbance Friday night at the Rapids Theater on Main Street, Niagara Falls police said.

Lara D. Bomberry, 36, of Regina, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident in the nightclub about 10:30 p.m. Police said Bomberry was intoxicated and twice punched a security guard, who was trying to keep her from attacking other patrons.

Police said the suspect was taken to Niagara Falls Falls Memorial Medical Center for a physical examination and mental evaluation.

