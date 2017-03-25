KREFTA, Olga S. "Penny" (Wietzykowski-Baker)

KREFTA - Olga S. "Penny" (nee Wietzykowski March 24, 2017, age 87, beloved wife of the late Walter J. Krefta; loving mother of Nancy (late Robert) Skorka, Phyllis (Angela Milan) Gardon, and the late Carol (Kenneth) Kuzara; stepmother of Gary Krefta and Paula (Richard) Thomas; loving grandmother of Jason (late Patricia) Kuzara, Paul (Lisa) Lewandowski, Robert (Tatiana) Skorka and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of Audrey (late George) Ranallo and predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.). Family and friends are invited on Monday to attend a Mass a Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Aloysius RC Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com