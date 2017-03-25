Man suffers fractured skull in Niagara Falls gang assault linked to four

NIAGARA FALLS - Four men were arrested Friday in a gang assault that left a 32-year-old man with a fractured skull, Niagara Falls police said.

Officers dispatched to a home in the 500 block of 81st Street about 9 a.m. said they discovered blood on the walls and floor of a room and noticed the man who had answered the door had bloodstains and mud on his clothing. The victim, police said, was beaten in the home and outdoors.

Police identified one of the suspects as Steven J. Gillenwater, 26, of South 2nd Street, Lewiston, who also was wanted on outstanding warrants by Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda police. He and another suspect, Christopher T. Holler, 27, of Essjay Road, Amherst, were charged with second-degree criminal impersonation for providing police with false names. Holler, police added, was wanted by police in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Amherst.

Charged with felony second-degree gang assault are Holler, James P. Nottingham, 22, of A Street, Town of Niagara, and Joseph M. Boyer, 26, of 24th Street.

The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.