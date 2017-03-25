Five things to do in Buffalo: March 25

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs. 7 p.m. KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. 855-4100. keybankcenter.com. $77-$200. Come cheer on the Sabres as they take on rival Toronto.

Bear Grillz. 8 p.m. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. townballroom.com. $20-$24. Mascots and masks are all the rage in electronic dance music these days, but Bear Grillz takes it to another level. Dressed as a bear, this DJ brings some fantastic dubstep for what will surely be an energetic and frenetic show.

"Cleopatra." 8 p.m. Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley. 886-9239. buffalobua.org. $15-$25. Cleopatra's story has been told, but you've never seen it like this. Master parodist Charles Busch's adaption of Cleopatra's life is brought to life on stage now at the Alleyway Theatre.

Broccoli Samurai. 9 p.m. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. 200-1893. buffaloironworks.com. $15. Weird name? Check. Crazy electronic progressive music? Check. Broccoli Samurai checks all the boxes when it comes to a band that can provide a unique concert experience.

'80s Live Band Karaoke. 10 p.m. Waiting Room, 334 Delaware Ave. 853-5483. waitingroombuffalo.com. Free. Always wanted to be the star of your own '80s band? Now you can with '80s live band karaoke in Waiting Room. Join a live backing band and sing all of your favorite '80s hits.