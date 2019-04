A Curtis Street man arrested late Friday is accused of stabbing a neighbor in the back.

Tyrone Sanger, 43, is charged with felony assault. He was arrested about 9:50 p.m. in the third block of Curtis, Buffalo police said.

The condition of the victim, a man who was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, is unknown. Sanger remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Saturday night.