Buffalo woman critical after being hit by vehicle in Cheektowaga

A 26-year-old Buffalo woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle on Genesee Street Thursday night, Cheektowaga police said.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Genesee, near Beach Road, at 9:20 p.m., Cheektowaga Police Capt. Scott Pilat said. The woman, identified as Ajak Rieang of Massachusetts Avenue, was crossing Genesee when she was struck. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Pedro Barnwell, 55, of Woodrow Place, Cheektowaga, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

The incident is being investigated by Cheektowaga police, who are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, said Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief James Speyer.