Suspected Anchor Bar getaway driver convicted on federal gun, drug charges

The man accused of being the getaway driver in the slaying at the Anchor Bar last year was convicted in federal court this week on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

A jury found Gregory “Prospect” Ramos, 25, of Buffalo guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence order of protection.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Ramos, 26, faces more felony charges in two other courts.

He is due in State Supreme Court on Monday for trial on domestic violence charges connected with an incident on May 23, 2016, when he allegedly attempted to strangle his girlfriend. Justice Deborah Haendiges is presiding in that case.

And on April 25, Ramos will return to Erie County Court for a hearing in the Anchor Bar case.

Ramos and Jorge Suarez, 26, are each charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Freddie Dizon, 32, of Buffalo. Dizon was shot in a kitchen hallway of the popular restaurant while the dining room was filled with customers.

Investigators believe Suarez was the gunman and that Ramos drove him to and from the Main Street restaurant.

Both men were in court Thursday for motions in the case, with Ramos telling Judge Timothy P. Franczyk that he was unhappy with his attorney, Joseph Terranova, because the lawyer didn’t allow him to bring forward motions he felt were relevant. Franczyk said he saw no grounds for assigning another attorney but told Ramos that, should he disagree with his lawyer about something, he could bring it up in court.

In the federal case, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael P. Felicetta and Laura A. Higgins identified Ramos as a member of the FEB Gang, which has been connected to drug trafficking and violent crime in the area.

Ramos was arrested May 23, after his vehicle was spotted by Niagara Falls police officers. At the time, Ramos was wanted for questioning in connection with the Anchor Bar shooting.

As officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, Ramos sped away, tossing bags of cocaine and a gun from the car window. The cocaine struck the patrol car’s windshield and the gun shattered the rear window of another vehicle.

The chase led to Grand Island, where Ramos abandoned his vehicle on Stony Point Road. Shortly afterward, he called the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and claimed his vehicle had been stolen in Niagara Falls.

Ramos was apprehended a short time later while hiding in a wooded area.

Sentencing on the federal conviction is scheduled for July 11 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, who presided over the trial.