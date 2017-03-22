"The Tim Graham Show" talks UFC 210 and MMA tonight on 1270 The Fan

News Sports Reporter Tim Graham's radio show is tonight on 1270 The Fan.

"The Tim Graham Show" airs from 4 to 6 p.m. weekly on 1270 AM and here at [BN] Blitz.

Tonight's show talks about UFC 210, which will be held in Buffalo next month, and features interviews with Las Vegas-based UFC writer (and former Buffalo News intern) Matt Parrino, Las Vegas Review Journal MAA writer Adam Hill, and amateur champion Solomon Renfro.

Follow The Buffalo News on Facebook to watch the broadcast live, or watch in this post.

The podcast version of the show – which will be posted later tonight – is now available on iTunes.