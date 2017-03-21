SISTER MARY CHRISTINA DINEEN rsm,

SISTER MARY CHRISTINA DINEEN, RSM - March 20, 2017, daughter of the late Charles and Julia (O'Leary) Dineen; sister of the late Charles(Alberta), Mary and Joan; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., Wednesday, March 22 from 4-7 PM and Thursday, March 23 from 2-4 PM. Vigil prayer service is Wednesday, March 22 at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 23 at 4 PM at Mercy Center Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com